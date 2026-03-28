Cruz promises passage of Save America Act, DHS funding during speech at CPAC

The Brief Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Convention on Saturday. Cruz promised the crowd that Republicans will increase funding for ICE and Border Patrol and pass the Save America Act over the objection of Democrats. The senator also praised the possibility of regime change in Venezuela, Cuba and Iran.



Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Convention on Saturday, promising to fund border protection measures and pass the Save America Act.

Cruz, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, railed against the Democratic Party during the half-hour speech that was frequently interrupted by chants of "USA!" from the crowd.

He touted Republican measures aimed at lower taxes, allowing school choice and the so-called Trump Accounts, which get children invested in the stock market with government-seeded accounts.

Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Convention in Grapevine, Texas, on March 28, 2026. (FOX Local)

DHS funding

Some of the biggest cheers from the crowd came when Cruz talked about the current partial government shutdown over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

The congressional impasse appeared to be resolving after a bi-partisan measure to fund the department was passed by the U.S. Senate early Friday morning, but it was ultimately rejected by the House. Republicans in the House said they will come up with their own measure that must make it past the Senate, which has gone on a two-week recess.

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Cruz said Republicans will ultimately be successful in their efforts to fund the department, and even promised more money for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol.

"Even though every Democrat is a hard ‘no’ on funding border security, we are going to come back," Cruz said. "We are going to take up another reconciliation bill, and we are going to fund ICE and Border Patrol for 10 years."

Save America Act

He also promised the crowd that Republicans would pass the Save America Act despite threats by Democrats to filibuster the measure. The bill seeks to require proof of citizenship in order to register to vote, among other things.

"We need to force every Democrat to do a talking filibuster, to stand and talk and talk like Jimmy Stewart in ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,’ like I did in 2013 for 21 hours against Obamacare," Cruz said. "When they talk and can’t talk anymore, then we will pass the Save America Act."

While Cruz isn’t up for reelection this cycle, the Save America Act has been central to the race for the Republican nomination for Texas’ other U.S. Senate seat between incumbent Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

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Regime change

Cruz, the son of a Cuban immigrant, also touched on the war in Iran, lumping it in with recent U.S. military actions in Venezuela and Trump’s threats to "take" Cuba.

"Today, we have a greater chance that in the next six months we will see a new government in Venezuela, in Cuba and in Iran, than any time in our lifetimes," Cruz said.

Cruz admitted there are "a thousand ways that could go wrong," but maintained that America is safer when its enemies fear the president.

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