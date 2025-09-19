Ted Cruz: 'Unbelievably dangerous' to threaten FCC licenses, compares chair to mob boss

article

The Brief Senator Ted Cruz criticized FCC Chair Brendan Carr's comments about pulling ABC's broadcasting license, calling his language "unbelievably dangerous" and "straight out of Goodfellas." Cruz, who chairs the Senate committee that oversees the FCC, said that while he agrees with ABC's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel's show, he believes using government power to silence speech sets a "bad precedent" that could be used against conservatives in the future. Carr's comments came after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel's show following a monologue in which he mocked President Trump's reaction to the death of political activist Charlie Kirk.



Sen. Ted Cruz said FCC chair Brendan Carr's comments about pulling ABC's broadcasting license sounded more like an organized crime boss than a federal regulator.

Cruz made the comments on his podcast The Verdict Friday, saying, "What he said there is dangerous as hell."

What they're saying:

"If the government gets in the business of saying, ‘we don’t like what you, the media, have said, we're going to ban you from the airwaves if you don't say what we like,' that will end up bad for conservatives," Cruz said.

Cruz went on to say that allowing the government to decide which speech it likes and doesn't like and threatening to take media companies off the air was "unbelievably dangerous."

"I like Brendan Carr, but we should not be in this business," Cruz said. "We should denounce it."

The Texas Republican currently serves as the chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, which oversees the FCC.

Cruz warned that using the FCC and the government to determine what can be said sets a bad precedent that could allow Democrats to go after conservative hosts when they are in power.