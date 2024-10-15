Ted Cruz leads Colin Allred by 4 points in US Senate race, poll shows

The Brief A new UH poll shows Ted Cruz leading Colin Allred by a 50-46 margin. 3% of respondents said they are still undecided in the race. Cruz and Allred will meet for their only debate on Tuesday night. Early voting in the 2024 election begins on Oct. 21.



The tight US Senate race between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred is bringing attention from across the nation to Texas.

A new poll from the University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs shows that Cruz is leading Allred in the race by 4 percentage points.

The poll surveyed 1,329 likely voters in the Lone Star State from Sept. 26 to Oct. 10.

50 percent of respondents said they planned to vote for Cruz, compared to 46 percent for Allred.

3 percent of voters said they are still undecided about the race and 1 percent said they planned to vote for Libertarian Ted Brown.

The polling shows Allred leading among women, Latino and Black voters.

Cruz leads among males, Baby Boomers and white voters. The Republican Senator also leads among voters who identify as Independents.

Cruz is seeking his third term in the Senate.

Allred has served as a Congressman representing the Dallas area since 2019.

Colin Allred (Left) Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images, Ted Cruz (Right) Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The two candidates will face off in the one and only debate of the race on Tuesday night in an attempt to swing undecided voters into their camp.

The race has gotten national attention with groups backing the two candidates spending millions on ads.

Early voting in the 2024 election starts on Oct. 21.

Election Day will be Nov. 5.