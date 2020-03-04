Team of women building Habitat for Humanity homes in Dallas

Dallas Habitat for Humanity kicked off a new home project that is powered by mostly women.

Rosalinda Cortez and her four children cut the ribbon for their new home Wednesday morning.

They will be the first to buy a home made by Women Build Dallas, a group created to help empower women.

The group’s founder said meeting them reminded her why the cause is so important.

“They’re excited about the playground they’re going to have in their backyard. They’re excited about the upcoming barbecue. So all of those things are extremely important and it warms the heart to be a part of that,” said AJ Barkley, the chair of Women Build Dallas.

Habitat for Humanity Dallas said 69% of its homeowners are women, mostly single mothers.