TDEM requesting 54 counties be added to federal disaster declaration

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is again requesting that an additional 54 Texas counties be added to the federal disaster declaration approved by President Joe Biden.

Gov. Greg Abbott's office says the governor originally asked for individual assistance for all 254 Texas counties, but that the White House only approved individual assistance for 77 counties and for public assistance in all 254 counties.

On Monday, FEMA approved a request from TDEM to add 31 counties to the president's Major Disaster Declaration for individual assistance.

"Our partnership with FEMA and the Biden Administration has opened up crucial resources for several of our communities — but there are still many counties who need this federal assistance as they recover from this winter storm," said Abbott in a release. "I ask FEMA to quickly grant this request so that we can ensure access to the relief that Texans need in the wake of this disaster."

The governor's office says that more counties will continue to be re-requested as the state receives information from those who suffered damage due to last week's winter storms.

Texans are urged to fill out TDEM's State of Texas Assessment Tool or iSTAT to help the state identify and gain an understanding of damages that happened during the winter storms. Texans can complete the iSTAT by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov or calling 844-844-3089.

TDEM says they will continue to provide FEMA with additional information on the amount of damage until all counties that qualify receive the federal assistance they need.

Counties included in Thursday's request are: