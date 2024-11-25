TD Jakes improving after health scare, family says

The Brief The family of Bishop TD Jakes says he is improving after a "health incident" on Sunday. Jakes received medical attention after freezing on stage at The Potter's House of Dallas during his sermon. Family members are encouraging people to continue to pray for Jakes.



Bishop TD Jakes' family shared an update after Jakes was rushed off of the stage during his Sunday sermon at The Potter's House of Dallas.

The Potter's House of Dallas said Jakes had a "slight health incident" and received immediate medical attention.

On Sunday night, Jakes' daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Touré Roberts, gave an update on Jakes' status. They say he is already beginning to improve.

"Today could have been a tragic day, but it wasn't by the mercy of God, by the grace of God. Bishop is doing well, he's recovering well. He's getting medical care," said Roberts, Bishop Jakes' son-in-law.

Roberts said with a laugh that the family is working to try to get Jakes to sit down.

Several people online expressed concern for Jakes after the 67-year-old froze during his Sunday sermon.

Video of the incident from the Potter's House stream posted on social media shows Jakes lowering his microphone while starting to shake.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 26: Bishop TD Jakes speaks during Woman Evolve 2024 at Globe Life Field on September 26, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)

The family says the prayers are being felt.

"People are asking, ‘what can we do?’ Keep praying. Keep encouraging. It means a lot to our family," Roberts said.

The Roberts say the incident is a reminder to show your love for those close to you.

Bishop TD Jakes

Bishop TD Jakes founded The Potter's House Church in Dallas in 1996.

The non-denominational church has grown to more than 30,000 members.

According to the church's website, Jakes has advised three presidents and was a featured speaker at the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009.