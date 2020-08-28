TCU tries to contain growing COVID-19 outbreak on campus

Texas Christian University in Fort Worth is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak on its campus just days into the new school year.

TCU reported 447 active cases on campus on Friday, compared to just 112 last week. The cases are nearly all students, with half living on campus and half living off.

Earlier this week the university told two sororities on campus to self-quarantine in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

TCU is using dorms to isolate infected students.

The chancellor shared a message to students on YouTube, reminding them that precautions are necessary to stay on campus. He asked students to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands.

Students were also asked not to gather in groups of more than nine.