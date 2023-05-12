TCU celebrates first graduating class of its medical school

TCU's new medical school reached a major milestone with the graduation of its first class of doctors.

Dozens of new grads participated in their hooding ceremony Friday ahead of walking in Saturday’s graduation.

There were 52 eager, excited, and unprecedented TCU physician candidates who made their way to the stage at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall as the first ever graduating class of TCU’s Burnett School of Medicine.

The new medical school was established in 2019. The students were motivated, despite no upperclassmen as mentors.

Then, along came a global pandemic that forced their rigorous training and courses from in-person to virtual for roughly a year.

Proud families witnessed the hooding ceremony, like Dilan Shah’s parents and sister, who recalled challenges he faced on his journey to becoming a psychiatrist.

"It’s been a tough journey for him, as well as us. He’s been working for the last, all of his life basically," Dilan’s father, Sunil Shah, recalled.

"I’m so glad his dreams have come true. He’s going to become a psychiatrist," Dilan’s mother, Ila Shah, added.

Lillie Biggins, retired president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital delivered the keynote address.

"As the first class of a brand-new medical school, this is no small feat, it take courage in the face of uncertainty," student speaker Will Mitchell said.

The historic occasion was not lost on the students or families, including one graduate’s loved ones who traveled from Jamaica to attend. Shelby Wildish will become an OBGYN.

"We’re feeling thrilled, it’s been such an amazing experience. She has had an incredible education," Shelby’s mother, Tanya Wildish, said.