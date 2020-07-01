TCU announces plans for fall classes

article

Texas Christian University announced guidelines for students to return to campus in August.

“You’ll notice enhanced cleaning and protection practices including twice-daily cleanings and the use of electrostatic misters,” the university said in the video announcement.

Face coverings will be required in classrooms and in most public places. Students will receive wellness kits that include masks.

They can choose to take most courses online or in person. But the university said some classes must be taken in-person for accreditation reasons.

TCU said it wants to be able to offer students scheduling flexibility as well as an enriching academic experience in a safe environment.

“As the pandemic evolves almost daily, we will be prepared to make necessary adjustments,” Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. said.

For more information and updates, visit https://www.tcu.edu/coronavirus/students.php.