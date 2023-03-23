Win tickets to the Taylor Swift concert by volunteering during the NCAA Women’s Final Four

article

The NCAA Women’s Final Four kicks off next week and you are invited to help make it special for fans.

Volunteers are needed for Tourney Town, a four-day festival at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas.

There will be games, giveaways, food, and more.

Volunteers who work at least two shifts qualify for a chance to win tickets to the April 2 Taylor Swift concert.

Those who work three shifts are eligible to win tickets to a Women’s Final Four game at the American Airlines Center.

All volunteers get a shirt and a jacket.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.dallasncaawff.com/volunteer/.