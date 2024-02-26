Taylor Swift 'superfan' adviser for hire at popular museum

article

The " Taylor Swift effect " has seemingly reached London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

The art and design museum is looking to hire a Taylor Swift fan who knows the pop star and her fandom all too well in an advisory capacity.

Its search for a Swift "superfan advisor" comes as the pop star is riding a wave of success over the past year. She embarked on a world tour that grossed an eye-popping $1.04 billion in 12 months, released a concert film about her Eras Tour that set records of its own and became a billionaire.

The role is meant to help curators "learn more about our collection at the V&A as well as the current cultural trends that will inform the future of museum collecting," according to the museum.

They will "share knowledge about their specialist subject, learn about the history of these objects and why they are relevant to art, design and the future of creativity" in meetings with the museum’s curators, the V&A said.

The museum is also looking to fill four other "superfan" roles to provide insights into its current collection and cultural trends, including emojis, Crocs, drag and tufting.

All of the roles are part-time, zero-hour contract jobs compensated with "competitive incentives," the V&A said. Some of those include travel costs and membership to the popular British museum.