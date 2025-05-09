Taylor Sheridan receives an honorary degree from TCU

article

The Brief Fort Worth native Taylor Sheridan was honored today during TCU's spring commencement ceremony. The university gave him an honorary degree for his contributions to the arts and the Texas film industry, as well as the opportunities he's given TCU students. Sheridan attended TCU but dropped out after his senior year.



Acclaimed filmmaker, writer, and producer Taylor Sheridan was given an honorary degree from Texas Christian University on Friday.

What's new:

TCU presented Sheridan with an honorary Doctor of Letters degree during the university’s spring commencement ceremony.

It was a way of recognizing his "significant contributions to the arts, the Texas film industry, the greater Fort Worth community and TCU," the university said.

Sheridan grew up in Fort Worth and attended TCU, dropping out after his junior year.

He’s now known for his work on the popular television series "Yellowstone," "1883," "Lioness," "Landman," and many others.

Local perspective:

According to TCU, Sheridan worked with the university to film the first season of "Landman" on campus.

It was an opportunity for numerous film and theater students to gain real-world experience working with industry professionals.

Hundreds of students, faculty, staff, and alumni were also included in the experience as extras.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"Taylor Sheridan’s work doesn’t just entertain, it opens doors," said President Daniel W. Pullin. "His investment in TCU’s students is building a new pipeline of creative talent, giving Horned Frogs real-world experience at the highest levels of the entertainment industry while reminding them that great stories can start right here in Fort Worth."