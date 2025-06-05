Tarrant Area Food Bank fights hunger amid historic SNAP cut proposals

The Brief The Tarrant Area Food Bank is partnering with local farmers for a summer market, providing fresh produce to the community. These efforts come as proposed federal cuts could reduce SNAP benefits by an estimated $300 billion through 2034, which would be the largest cut to the program in history. If adopted, the cuts would significantly increase demand on local food banks, which are already seeing high need.



The Tarrant Area Food Bank started a summer partnership to provide access to fresh produce.

Now more than ever, the food bank is concerned about proposed cuts to federal benefits and the possible impact on North Texans.

Local perspective:

Several local growers are at the farmers' market with freshly grown produce. It’s the Tarrant Area Food Bank’s way of supporting these small farmers and providing healthy food to the community.

It comes at a time when there could be major changes at the federal level as it applies to the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP benefits.

The food bank earlier today hosted a virtual discussion about the congressional developments playing out.

They pointed out that in the house-passed version of the current bill, it would reflect a $300 billion cut to the SNAP program through 2034.

What they're saying:

The CEO of the Tarrant Area Food Bank, Julie Butner, believes the federal cuts to SNAP, if adopted, would make efforts like this farmers market and other food bank programs extremely crucial in meeting the needs of consumers and snap program recipients.

"The federal reductions in SNAP benefits that have been proposed, and today are with the Senate, are quite concerning, because when these neighbors lose the SNAP benefit. If it is cut, then naturally they will be turning to the local food bank, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and our 500 partner agencies to fill the gap," said Butner.

Feeding Texas is a statewide network of food banks leading a unified effort to end hunger in Texas. Feeding Texas' Vice President of Policy and Advocacy, Jami Olson, states this would be the largest cut to SNAP in history.

"It represents a 30 percent cut to our nation's most important and effective anti-hunger program. If this bill is enacted it would represent the largest cut to SNAP in our nation’s history," said Olson.

What's next:

As of early June 2025, the federal cuts are still proposed cuts moving through the legislative process.