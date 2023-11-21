Expand / Collapse search

Tarrant County takes aim at suspected drug dealers

By
Published 
Tarrant County
FOX 4

Film dives into fentanyl crisis & effect on families

There's a new film out about the dangers of fentanyl and the devastating effects it has on families. Charlie Minn, the director of "Fentanyl Unlimited," joined Good Day along with Kelsey Jahnke, who has a personal connection to the topic. Her friend died earlier this year because of a fentanyl overdose.

FORT WORTH, Texas - A new law enforcement unit in Tarrant County will take aim at people suspected of dealing drugs.

District Attorney Phil Sorrells announced the creation of the unit that focuses on potentially deadly drugs like fentanyl, meth, and heroin.

He’ll direct prosecutors assigned to the unit to assign the harshest punishment they can.

The crackdown comes months after a new law took effect allowing prosecutors to classify deaths from fentanyl overdoses as murders.

"We’re going to get the people who sell this poison off the streets. We will do everything we can to keep our community safe," Sorrells said.

Related

Gov. Abbott signs multiple fentanyl-related bills into law
article

Gov. Abbott signs multiple fentanyl-related bills into law

Gov. Abbott signed multiple fentanyl-related bills. The bill with the biggest impact on dealers is House Bill 6.

The DA’s office said there have been more than 300 drug-related deaths, and nearly 2,500 drug overdoses in Tarrant County this year.

That’s part of a larger trend across Texas, which is largely blamed on fentanyl. 