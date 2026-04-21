Richardson murder-suicide leaves 3 dead, including 6-year-old
RICHARDSON, Texas - A 6-year-old girl was among the victims in a murder-suicide that happened in Richardson last week.
What we know:
Richardson police got a 911 call from a concerned family member this past Wednesday morning.
Officers conducted a welfare check at the family’s home in the 500 block of East Buckingham Road and found three bodies inside the residence.
Investigators now believe 30-year-old Hector Giovanni Herrera shot and killed his wife, 28-year-old Katherine Guadron Orantes, and their 6-year-old daughter.
Herrera committed suicide after committing the murders, police believe.
What we don't know:
Police did not release the name of the couple’s child.
Their investigation into the motive for the shooting is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Richardson Police Department.