Richardson murder-suicide leaves 3 dead, including 6-year-old

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The Brief Three family members, including a 6-year-old girl, were found dead in their Richardson home following a welfare check early Wednesday morning. Investigators believe 30-year-old Hector Giovanni Herrera shot his wife and daughter before taking his own life. The motive for the murder-suicide remains unclear as the police investigation continues.



A 6-year-old girl was among the victims in a murder-suicide that happened in Richardson last week.

What we know:

Richardson police got a 911 call from a concerned family member this past Wednesday morning.

Officers conducted a welfare check at the family’s home in the 500 block of East Buckingham Road and found three bodies inside the residence.

Investigators now believe 30-year-old Hector Giovanni Herrera shot and killed his wife, 28-year-old Katherine Guadron Orantes, and their 6-year-old daughter.

Herrera committed suicide after committing the murders, police believe.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the name of the couple’s child.

Their investigation into the motive for the shooting is ongoing.