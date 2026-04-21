Denton County hostage situation ongoing, child released overnight

The Brief A SWAT team is negotiating with an armed man holding at least one female hostage at a home in Providence Village. A girl was safely released around 1 a.m. Tuesday, but the suspect has threatened to harm the remaining captive if police approach. The incident is being described as domestic, though the identities of those involved and the motive for the standoff remain unknown.



Law enforcement officials in Denton County are trying to bring an end to a hostage situation.

What we know:

It started late Monday night when a man called 911, saying he was holding two females hostage with weapons.

Police in Aubrey responded to a home on Thoroughbred Drive in Providence Village, which is about 10 miles east of Denton.

Officers set up around the home and tried to make contact with the man. He reportedly threatened to harm the hostages if the officers got any closer.

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, a girl was safely released from the home.

But police said she provided information that prompted them to call in additional resources. SWAT officers are still trying to negotiate a peaceful end to the situation.

Denton and McKinney police, as well as the FBI, are assisting.

What they're saying:

"It’s been a long, slow process, and those negotiations are continuing," said Aubrey Police Chief Richard Brooks. "They are being supported by the FBI hostage negotiation team as well as the McKinney hostage negotiation team. Those negotiations, as I said, are ongoing, and we are continuing those. We’re hoping to bring this to a safe conclusion."

What we don't know:

Police described the situation as domestic but didn’t release any information about what prompted it.

No identities have been released.