Vandals smash window, spray graffiti at Tarrant County sub-courthouse

Police are investigating a case of vandalism at the Tarrant County sub-courthouse in Arlington. Messages were scrawled along the building and glass was smashed.

Arlington police said the building’s security alarms sounded just after midnight on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a double-paned window broken, along with spray-painted graffiti and the words "Free Palestine" scribbled across a window near the building’s entrance.

The Arlington sub-courthouse includes the district office for Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons.

She said the priority was cleaning up the mess before voters arrived at 7 a.m.

Detectives are now reviewing the security video and hoping to identify the suspect.

"To me, it appeared to be one person. You could see the spray painting occurring. And then they moved away and came back with a good-sized rock and threw it at the glass," Commissioner Simmons said. "I think it highlights the level of emotion with regards to this election."

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

They did increase the number of patrols around the courthouse for the day to ensure the polling site operations went smoothly.

So far, the people coming and going at the location have had no issues.