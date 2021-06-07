Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with cancer

article

A deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office who was known for her warm smile and fierce courage has passed away.

The department said Deputy Brandi Garcia died early Monday morning following a three-year fight against cancer.

"This is TCSO Deputy Garcia and her service dog, Tyson. The smile you see here was common and masked the fierce battle she has fought for the last 3 years. Deputy Garcia is a warrior who has been fighting for her life against cancer. She often posted photos as she was going through her more than 50 rounds of chemotherapy. With each photo, a positive comment and war cry to keep fighting," the TCSO said on Facebook.

Deputy Garcia went out fighting every day, the department said.

Although she will be missed, her colleagues are happy she is no longer in pain.

"Thank you for your service, Deputy Garcia. Rest in peace. We're sure you'll be keeping everyone on their toes up there," the TCSO said.

Advertisement

The department asked people to keep her family in their prayers.