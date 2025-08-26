Tarrant County reports another in-custody death

article

The Brief A 63-year-old inmate has died after being hospitalized due to a medical emergency at the Tarrant County Jail. The man, who has been in custody since July 11 on drug-related charges, was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday. His identity and the cause of death have not yet been released, with an investigation by multiple agencies underway.



A 63-year-old inmate died at John Peter Smith (JPS) Hospital in Fort Worth on Sunday after experiencing a medical emergency while in custody at the Tarrant County Jail.

In-custody Death

What we know:

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday, Aug. 22. Tarrant County Sheriff's Office detention staff and JPS Medical staff began lifesaving treatment before he was taken to the hospital and admitted to the ICU, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. He died two days later.

What we don't know:

The inmate's identity has not been released.

Dig deeper:

The man had been in custody since his arrest on July 11 by the Drug Enforcement Administration on charges of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. He also faced federal probation violations related to a conspiracy to possess and distribute a controlled substance.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmate had a criminal history dating back to 1985 with offenses including robbery and dog fighting. He had been arrested as recently as March for manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will release the inmate's name and cause of death. The death is being investigated by multiple agencies, including the sheriff's office's criminal investigations division, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, and the Texas Attorney General's Office.

By the numbers:

Since 2017, when Sheriff Bill Waybourn took office, there have been nearly 70 in-custody deaths, including that of Anthony Johnson Jr., a case that has resulted in the criminal indictment of several jail staff and prompted significant public outcry.