Tarrant County paying college students to help with contact tracing
FORT WORTH, Texas - North Texas college students will get paid to help Tarrant County with contact tracing.
Tarrant County Public Health is paying 90 students from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth.
The county commissioners set aside $1.9 million from the federal CARES Act to fund the program.
County officials said the contact tracing will provide key information to stay on top of the virus and give students valuable education and training.