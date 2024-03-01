Tarrant County K-9 officer retires after 5 years on the job

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office held a special send-off for one of its K-9 officers on Friday.

Ara, a narcotics detection dog, retired after 5 years with the department.

The sheriff's office said during her years she ranked highly in multiple narcotics detection competitions.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Source: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office)

A special retirement party was held for Ara, including a cake and a "last find" and was rewarded with a room filled with tennis balls.

READ MORE: Dallas police dog helped save officer's life in shootout, chief says

Even though Ara's days as a police dog are done, she will still be taken care of by her handler, a deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.