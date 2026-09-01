Tarrant County jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 36-year-old female inmate is the latest to die in the Tarrant County jail.
What we know:
According to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, detention officers noted that the woman appeared fine in her jail cell during a routine check at 1:04 a.m. on Saturday.
But when the detention officer returned at 1:39 a.m., she was unresponsive.
The officers tried to revive the woman. She ultimately was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
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What we don't know:
The sheriff’s department did not release the woman’s name. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is also still working to determine her exact cause of death.
Dig deeper:
The sheriff’s office said the female inmate was booked into custody on Aug. 25 after being arrested by the Fort Worth Police Department for allegedly escaping arrest.
She was also facing a prostitution charge out of Fort Worth and charges of forgery, tampering with a government record, and fraud in North Richland Hills.
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What's next:
The woman’s death will be reviewed by several agencies, including the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.