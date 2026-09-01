Tarrant County jail inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

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The Brief A 36-year-old female inmate died after being found unresponsive in her cell during a routine check early Saturday morning. The woman had been booked into the jail on Aug. 25 following an arrest for allegedly escaping arrest, alongside charges of prostitution, forgery, and fraud. Her identity and official cause of death have not been released, but multiple agencies—including the Texas Commission on Jail Standards—will review the incident.



A 36-year-old female inmate is the latest to die in the Tarrant County jail.

What we know:

According to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, detention officers noted that the woman appeared fine in her jail cell during a routine check at 1:04 a.m. on Saturday.

But when the detention officer returned at 1:39 a.m., she was unresponsive.

The officers tried to revive the woman. She ultimately was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

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What we don't know:

The sheriff’s department did not release the woman’s name. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is also still working to determine her exact cause of death.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office said the female inmate was booked into custody on Aug. 25 after being arrested by the Fort Worth Police Department for allegedly escaping arrest.

She was also facing a prostitution charge out of Fort Worth and charges of forgery, tampering with a government record, and fraud in North Richland Hills.

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What's next:

The woman’s death will be reviewed by several agencies, including the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.