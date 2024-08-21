Tarrant County issues burn ban as hot, dry summer weather continues

Tarrant County has joined a growing list of North Texas counties that have issued a burn ban.

The fire marshal’s office issued the 90-day ban on outdoor burning in all unincorporated parts of the county because of severe drought conditions.

The county also encouraged its rural residents to keep the area around their homes and outbuildings mowed and clear of combustible debris, as well as keep a water hose accessible in case of a small grass fire.

"We encourage all Tarrant County residents to take these precautions and be safe during this time of extreme drought conditions," said Interim Fire Marshal David Butler.

Tarrant County’s burn ban makes exceptions for outdoor cooking, welding, and the use of fire pits for social gatherings.

Violators face a misdemeanor and a fine of up to $500.

Other North Texas counties that are currently under a burn ban include Wise, Grayson, Fannin, Rockwall, Kaufman, Navarro, Hill, Johnson, Hood, Somervell, Erath, and Palo Pinto counties.

Dallas, Denton, and Collin counties are not included, but they may be soon if the hot and dry weather continues.