Tarrant County domestic violence shelter receives thousands of donations following viral letter

Tarrant County
FORT WORTH, Texas - More and more packages keep streaming into a North Texas domestic violence shelter after a young boy's heart-wrenching letter to Santa.

Safe Haven of Tarrant County shared a video of the thousands of donations people have made in the weeks following the boy’s letter.

Part of the 7-year-old’s letter read: “Dear Santa, we had to leave our house. Dad was mad. I'm still nervous.  Are you going to come this Christmas?"

The boy asked Santa for books, a dictionary, compass and watch, and a “very, very good dad.”

SafeHaven says the donations made the boy's Christmas last week.

A North Texas domestic violence center has received nationwide attention after sharing a little boy’s heartbreaking letter to Santa.

The remaining donations will brighten the spirits of the more than 100 women and children at the shelter.

SafeHaven takes monetary donations year-round and puts a list out each month with ways people can help.

LINKS:
Donate Monetarily: https://bit.ly/2M6T2bk
Amazon Wish List: http://a.co/aCEPIm0