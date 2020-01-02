Tarrant County domestic violence shelter receives thousands of donations following viral letter

article

More and more packages keep streaming into a North Texas domestic violence shelter after a young boy's heart-wrenching letter to Santa.

Safe Haven of Tarrant County shared a video of the thousands of donations people have made in the weeks following the boy’s letter.

Part of the 7-year-old’s letter read: “Dear Santa, we had to leave our house. Dad was mad. I'm still nervous. Are you going to come this Christmas?"

The boy asked Santa for books, a dictionary, compass and watch, and a “very, very good dad.”

SafeHaven says the donations made the boy's Christmas last week.

The remaining donations will brighten the spirits of the more than 100 women and children at the shelter.

SafeHaven takes monetary donations year-round and puts a list out each month with ways people can help.