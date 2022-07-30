Tarrant County issues disaster declaration due to drought conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas - Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley signed a disaster declaration for the county because the current severe drought has increased the threat of wildfires.
The declaration frees up resources to help the county combat wildfires.
It's also a step that must be taken so the state can follow up with a similar declaration, if necessary.
Earlier this week, three homes and several other buildings were destroyed by a grass fire in Tarrant County.