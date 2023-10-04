Tarrant County denies grant funds to nonprofit based on complaints about parent organization

A Tarrant County nonprofit called Girls Inc. is looking for new funding after a long-standing grant was cut off.

The group's mission is to help underprivileged girls develop life skills.

Three TCU students who grew up on the northside of Fort Worth are quick to give credit to Girls Inc., an enrichment organization they say helped them overcome great odds.

"We come from a high school that’s 98% Latinos, and they’re all low income. It’s amazing coming here or having this opportunity to be here at TCU, and it’s all like thanks to Girls Inc," said Lisbeth Maldonado, a senior at the school.

Maldonado, her sister, Jimena, and Karmina Torres are being vocal about Girls Inc. after the Republican-led Commissioners Court dealt a financial blow to the Tarrant County affiliate on Tuesday.

Much of the criticism focused on the perceived political leanings of the parent organization.

"One of their platforms is to remove the stigma around abortion, there are multiple examples in their curriculum that I don’t know how to read them other than to say they are anti-police. Either way, the county government should not be funding," said County Judge Tim O'Hare.

After a 3-2 vote along party lines the Tarrant County Commissioners denied a $115,000 state grant Girls Inc. has received for the past 15 years.

Commissioner Manny Ramirez says he knows members of the local board, and considers them responsible leaders, but has his reservations.

"I cannot get over the fact that there is a connection with the national organization that does have a political advocacy arm and does espouse very troubling things," said Ramirez.

Commissioners Alisa Simmons and Roy Brooks opposed the measure, calling the concerns a false narrative.

"One of the things that bothers me is that that false narrative was probably created by someone paid by your tax dollars," said Brooks.

"Girls Inc. of Tarrant County was really misrepresented during that process," said Jennifer Limas, the President and CEO of Girls Inc. of Tarrant County.

Local Girls Inc. officials say the money it was denied represented 30% of a program geared toward girls like Lisbeth, Jimena and Karmina.

"We provide enrichment programs. We partner with within the communities to provide those time, and we focus on education, prevention and a workforce exposure leadership. Really a whole girl experience," said Limas.

"There were some things I was having trouble with, and they were always there to help with anything, Any questions I had they were there," said Maldonado.

Girls Inc. officials say since the vote to deny its longtime funding source several well-backed benefactors have reached out to the affiliate wishing to make donations.