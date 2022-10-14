Tarrant County couples can now get a marriage license from home

article

Now you can apply for a marriage license in Tarrant County without ever leaving home.

The Tarrant County Clerk’s Office will begin offering remote marriage licenses on Monday.

Anyone can apply, but the option is being offered especially for active members of the military and their future spouses.

"We are the first certified in the State of Texas to offer remote marriage licenses," said County Clerk Mary Louise Nicholson. "We are looking to serve military service men and women and those people who do not want to make the drive to get their marriage licenses. You don’t have to ask for leave. You can be in the comfort of your home or at your military base."

The remote licenses are now legal thanks to a bill that was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2021.

Couples must still meet virtually with someone from the clerk’s office. Proof of age and identity, as well as a license fee, are also still required.

There’s also a 72-hour waiting period in Texas for marriage ceremonies after a license is issued.