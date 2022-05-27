Tarrant County child treated for rare mystery hepatitis case

article

A child from Tarrant County came down with a mysterious case of severe hepatitis.

According to Tarrant County Public Health, it’s the first unexplained case of pediatric hepatitis in the county. The child was treated at the hospital and released.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently investigating 180 unexplained pediatric hepatitis cases in 36 states. Doctors are trying to find possible causes.

The health department said severe hepatitis or inflammation of the liver is rare in children. Symptoms include jaundice – a yellowing of the skin and eyes – nausea, fever and fatigue.

Laboratory testing is used to rule out the hepatitis type A, B, C and E viruses that usually cause such illnesses.

Doctors don’t believe there is a correlation between this rare form of hepatitis and COVID-19.