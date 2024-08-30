Tarrant Area Food Bank holds back-to-school food distribution

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief A back-to-school food distribution was held at Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth on Friday September is hunger action month



The Tarrant Area Food Bank and H-E-B grocers held a mobile food distribution at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth on Friday.

For many, the giveaway comes at a crucial time.

"Families have to spend a lot of money to send kids back to school. We’re going to help them," said Stephen Raeside of the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Families lined up for a chance to receive some major household help.

"It’s going to be real nice because right now we’re kind of struggling foodwise and me, I only get Social Security. It’s kind of hard when you’re not working," said Jerry Hadley.

"It’s going to help me out because it’s going to stretch my groceries I’m sure," said Candice Cummings.

William Sims, a retired educator and coach picked up food to give to his neighbors: a family with four young children.

"We can’t live in this world by ourselves. The good Lord‘s been good to me, so I try to help other people. That’s what I’m here for," said Sims.

The event also serves as the kick-off to Hunger Action Month in September.

"That’s four weeks of where we advocate for the hungry and let people know how big the problem is here in our service area and what concerned neighbors can do to help. They can volunteer at the food bank. They can donate or help out. Go to tafb.org, click on the volunteer and donate link. We need your support," said Raeside.