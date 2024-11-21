Tarrant Area Food Bank gets help from Amazon to deliver meals to homebound residents

The Brief Retail giant Amazon is partnering with the Tarrant Area Food Bank to expand its home delivery program. TAFB CEO Julie Butner says they began the program in 2022 to help people in need who are homebound or disabled. It was in danger of ending before Amazon stepped in to help. Amazon's $75,000 donation will help provide 375,000 meals to homebound and disabled residents



The Tarrant Area Food Bank has an idea for helping people in need who cannot make it to their donation events, and volunteers say it couldn't come at a better time.

It is a time of year when families and the spirit of giving is top of mind.

The TAFB is highlighting its latest partnership with online retail giant Amazon.

The teamwork between Amazon and the food bank means a massive delivery network is now available for food donations.

The TAFB will now have access to contract workers who use their private vehicles to help folks who are homebound or disabled.

Amazon made a donation of $75,000 to the food bank’s home delivery program. It started two years ago but was in jeopardy of continuing.

"It’s a really big deal because without this funding to have drivers come to pick up the food and carry it directly to the neighbors’ homes, we wouldn’t be able to do that," said TAFB CEO Julie Butner. "Our staff can’t do that. I don’t have the wherewithal to do that, and I don’t have a donation that is specific to this cause. So Amazon has directed this funding specifically to address homebound neighbors."

The food bank says the Amazon donation will help it provide 375,000 meals to homebound and disabled residents facing hunger.

It says this will bridge a gap that otherwise had no immediate solution and just in time for the holidays.