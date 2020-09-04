Tarrant Area Food Bank fed 1,700 families during mega mobile distribution event Friday

Many families who have never had to ask for help are turning to the Tarrant Area Food Bank for groceries.

Nearly 1,700 North Texans waited in line Friday morning for free food.

Most of them find themselves unemployed due to the ongoing pandemic, and the need continues to grow.

Organizers expected to serve up to 1,500 families, and they exceeded that number by 200.

People were still waiting in line even after the event officially ended.

Still, everyone got groceries.

The parking lot at the Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth transformed into a giant food distribution line Friday.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank held its weekly Mega Mobile Market to provide a hundred pounds of groceries to North Texans in need due to the pandemic.

The organization set a grim record Friday, serving 1,700 families.

“Oh, the needs are huge. We haven’t seen anything like this before in our history. More people who are needing food than have ever needed our services before,” said Julie Butner, with the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

Many North Texans have lost their jobs due to the economic fallout brought on by the pandemic.

“Money is tight and prices in the stores is real high, and you can't afford it,” one person said.

“The rent is coming up and bills is coming up, and it's going to get harder and harder every time,” said Robert Rocha, who received food.

A sentiment echoed by many unemployed North Texans.

“I was not brought back. I'm in a pretty high risk category, so going back to waiting tables, I haven't been really wanting to do that,” Lisa Sullivan said.

Sullivan lost her job as a server back in mid-March.

She's been collecting unemployment, including the $600 weekly supplement, which was recently reduced to $300.

Sullivan said she needs that extra cash to survive.

“What I was given in regular unemployment was just a little over half of what I usually made, so the extra has kept the lights on, the rent paid,” she added.

Sullivan hasn't needed help from organizations like the Tarrant Area Food Bank, but plenty of people do, including one local mother who needs to feed a family of four.

“I let them know as a parent that everything is going to be alright and I feel like this helps build character, so you know, we're going to be alright, trust in God and keep your faith,” she explained.

No one was turned away Friday.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank will continue to hold the Mega Mobile Market every Friday until November 20, at the Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth.