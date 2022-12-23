Missing Flower Mound student Tanner Hoang's car found unoccupied in Austin

Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student from Flower Mound who disappeared last week.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 in Austin that his silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.

The 22-year-old Hoang disappeared on Friday, Dec. 16. Hoang was seen Friday getting gas at a Shell station around 11 a.m. in Caldwell, not far from College Station.

His family was on their way to attend his graduation that weekend, and were supposed to meet Hoang at lunch that afternoon. However, Texas A&M University said Hoang was never qualified to graduate.

"I think I was thinking this is not characteristic of Tanner. When we have family gatherings from Tanner, he's there. He's never been this way. So it was. I was a little bit shocked about it, but nevertheless," said Tanner's uncle Quan Hoang told FOX 7.

Hoang is 6-feet tall, around 185 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 or Texas DPS.