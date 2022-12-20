Flower Mound college student has gone missing, police say

article

Authorities are asking for help tracking down a college student from Flower Mound who was last seen days ago.

22-year-old Tanner Hoang, who attends Texas A&M, was seen Friday getting gas at a Shell station around 11 a.m. in Caldwell, not far from College Station.

Tanner's family says they have seen video of his car driving west on Highway 21.

Tanner's father says it appears Tanner read a text he sent to him Saturday morning.

Hoang drives a silver 2009 Lexus ES350 with the license plate BS2C737.

If you have any information on the 22-year-old's whereabouts, you're asked to call the College Station PD at 979-764-3600.