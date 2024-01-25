Tallest building in the U.S. could be built in Oklahoma City

Ambitious real estate developers are looking to build what would be the tallest building in the country in a place you might not expect.

Oklahoma City was chosen as the future home of the Boardwalk at Bricktown development. The plans currently call for three tower buildings and a fourth "supertall" building rising to 1,907 feet.

"Oklahoma City is experiencing a significant period of growth and transformation, making it well-positioned to support large-scale projects like the one envisioned for Bricktown," said Scot Matteson, the CEO of the California-based development firm Matteson Capital.

The height of the so-called Legends Tower is a commemoration of the year Oklahoma became a state in 1907.

If construction is approved, the tower would be 130 feet taller than One World Trade Center in New York, which is currently the tallest building in the United States.

It would be the fifth-tallest building in the world.

The mixed-use development would include space for a hotel, residential condos, office suites, restaurants, and retail stores.