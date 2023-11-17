TAFB hosts huge Thanksgiving mobile food distribution event

The Tarrant Area Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations are teaming up on Friday to help families in need this Thanksgiving.

People are invited to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for a huge mobile food distribution.

Volunteers will be in Lot 4 giving out food to those who need assistance this holiday season.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon.

There is no documentation or ID required to participate.

The TAFB has fed more than 18,000 families since launching the campaign.

For more information, visit tafb.org.