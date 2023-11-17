TAFB hosts huge Thanksgiving mobile food distribution event
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations are teaming up on Friday to help families in need this Thanksgiving.
People are invited to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for a huge mobile food distribution.
Volunteers will be in Lot 4 giving out food to those who need assistance this holiday season.
The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon.
There is no documentation or ID required to participate.
The TAFB has fed more than 18,000 families since launching the campaign.
For more information, visit tafb.org.