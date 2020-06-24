TABC continues Operation Safe Open this weekend

This weekend, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will be continuing Operation Safe Open, a statewide effort to ensure bars and restaurants are complying with requirements to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Last weekend, TABC agents inspected nearly 600 businesses and suspended the permits of 17 bars and restaurants, including four in Austin.

TABC says the enforcement effort follows nearly six weeks of outreach to educate business owners about health and safety requirements enacted by Gov. Greg Abbott in May. The requirements include indoor maximum capacity limits of 75% for restaurants and 50% for bars, as well as six-foot social distancing requirements between groups both indoors and outdoors.

Businesses found in violation face a 30-day suspension of their permit for the first offense and a 60-day suspension for the second.

As part of this weekend’s operation, TABC says it will work with local law enforcement and code enforcement officials to identify locations where violations may be taking place. The agency is also asking concerned citizens to report possible violations by emailing complaints@tabc.texas.gov, calling 1-888-THE-TABC, or by using the free TABC:Mobile application for Apple and Android devices.

For more information about requirements for bars and restaurants to reduce the spread of COVID-19, visit the Governor’s Open Texas Strike Force webpage. For more information about TABC’s efforts to assist businesses during the pandemic, click here.

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.