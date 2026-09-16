Swords, knight helmet stolen from cutlery store at Shops at Willow Bend Mall

The Brief The owner of a cutlery store at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano says over $50,000 in goods were stolen from his store. The burglary happened around 1 a.m. on Monday morning. Swords, collectible knives, and more items were among the pieces stolen. The Shops at Willow Bend will be demolished next year as construction is set to begin on the Dallas Stars' new arena at the mall site.



A cutlery store in The Shops at Willow Bend Mall was hit by burglars earlier this week, and saw several valuable swords and custom knives taken during the robbery.

Shops at Willow Bend burglary

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CTSY: Cutlery Collection

What we know:

Cutlery Collection, a store located in The Shops at Willow Bend Mall in Plano, had $50,000 in goods stolen earlier this week.

Store owner Karl Monk says the burglary happened around 1 a.m. on Monday morning. The suspects cut through an extra security chain on the store's front door.

CTSY: Cutlery Collection

Monk says the burglars stole swords and a variety of hunting knives, collectible knives, and antique knives. The workshop and backroom of the store were ransacked.

The helmet of Rusty, a set of armor located at the front of the store, was also among the items taken.

Rusty with missing helmet (CTSY: Cutlery Collection)

Dig deeper:

The Plano Police Department said that a second business in The Shops at Willow Bend was recently hit by burglars.

The Dallas Morning News confirmed that Pipe & Palette lost over $8,000 from the burglary.

What we don't know:

Police do not have a suspect identified.

What's next:

The Shops at Willow Bend Mall will be demolished in 2027 to make way for a new Dallas Stars arena.

The team chose the mall site for their future home in June, and picked a design firm for the arena and entertainment district last month.