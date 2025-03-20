Sweet corn ravioli recipe | The Ten

Happy national ravioli day! To celebrate, Executive Chef of The Sicilian Butcher, Omar Bernal, joins The Ten to show viewers how to make their delicious sweet corn ravioli.

Ingredients (pasta):

2½ cups ‘00’ soft wheat or all-purpose flour

¼ cup semolina flour

4ea Egg Yolk

1ea whole egg

Pinch kocher salt

Ingredients (filling):

4 large ears sweet summer corn

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 teaspoon

1/2 teaspoon

½ cup whole-milk ricotta

½ cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

½ tsp. basil leaves, roughly chopped

½ tsp. mint leaves, roughly chopped

Pinch kosher salt

Ingredients (garnish):

1 tsp. sweet peas

Micro planned Parmigiano Reggiano (as much as you’d like)

Pea shoots + corn shoots

Directions:

Pasta:

1. Make a mountain with flour, make a well in the center, lightly beat eggs and yolks in a bowl, add salt, incorporate well, knead into a ball, plastic wrap, and cool in the fridge for at least 1 hour.

Filling:

1. Cut corn off the husk, place it aside (save the husk to make stock, boil in water and reduce by half)

2. Large sauté pan, add butter and corn, light cook, add corn stock, season, puree, chill in refrigerator

3. In a medium bowl, whisk ricotta, herbs, chilled corn puree, and place filling into a piping bag

Assemble:

1. Roll pasta sheets with a hand-crank pasta machine or an electric one.

2. Place the corn filling in the center of the pasta sheet, place the other pasta sheet over the filling, lightly form the ravioli with the palms of your hands, and cut the desired ring size using a cookie cutter.

3. Boil water with a pinch of salt and EVOO

4. In a medium sauté pan, heat on low.

5. Add butter and allow it to melt. In the meantime, cook the ravioli in rolling boiling water for 1 minute.

6. Place them directly into the melted butter, add a touch of corn stock, season, add sweet peas, place and micro-plane Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and garnish with shoots.

