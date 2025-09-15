Suspects drugged Mexican children to smuggle them into U.S.: court documents

article

Four people have been charged for their roles in a scheme to smuggle children from Mexico into the United States, sometimes using candy laced with THC to sedate them during smuggling events.

Human Smuggling Scheme

Mexican nationals Susana Guadian and Daniel Guadian, both 50 years old and married; Dianne Guadian, 32, a U.S. citizen and Susana's daughter; and Manuel Valenzuela, 35, a lawful permanent resident residing in El Paso, Texas, were charged in the Western District of Texas by a criminal complaint with conspiracy to transport aliens and bringing aliens to the United States for financial gain.

Defendants Dianne Guadian and Manuel Valenzuela were arrested in El Paso on Aug. 30 and had their initial appearances on Sept. 2.

Here is a picture of Defendant 4, Manuel Valenzuela, entering the United States on October 17, 2024. U.S. V. GUADIAN ET. AL., WESTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS, CASE NO: EP-25-M-04855-MAT, FILED 08/29/2025

The backstory:

According to the complaint, between on or about May 1 through Oct. 17, 2024, the defendants were part of an alien smuggling organization (ASO) that brought unaccompanied alien children between the ages of five and 13 illegally into the United States from Juarez, Mexico.

The complaint alleges that Susana Guadian and Daniel Guadian recruited drivers to transport the children by car from Mexico to a port of entry at the U.S. border. The drivers and their coconspirator would then present U.S. documents to inspecting officers falsely claiming the documents belonged to the children, and that they were the parents of the children.

U.S. V. GUADIAN ET. AL., WESTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS, CASE NO: EP-25-M-04855-MAT, FILED 08/29/2025

During at least one smuggling event, the alien children were given gummy candies containing marijuana to sedate them. One of the children was taken to a local hospital and later diagnosed with marijuana poisoning.

According to court documents, one of the minors told EMS he did not ingest the gummies, but that he threw them on the floor of the inspection area. The CBP officers recovered the gummies to test them.

The photos below show the children at the port on October 17, 2024, and the THC gummies recovered that same day.

Children at the port on October 17, 2024

Once inside the United States, the children were then transported to El Paso, where, according to the complaint, Dianne Guadian and Manuel Valenzuela would pick up the children and provide payment to the drivers. The drivers were paid $900 for each minor that they brought into the United States.

Agents were also able to view Dianne Guadian's cellphone. They found a conversation between Dianne and a person believed to be Susana Guadian. The selected conversation is from October 17, 2024.

In the selected conversation, "Ella", who is believed to be Susana, messaged Dianne, "Mija vas a trabajar hoy tu. Tengo un nino de 7 y 8 estan chaparritos." ("Young lady are you working today. I have a boy 7 and 8 they are small."). Dianne sends and unknown audio response. Susana responds, "tambien Fanny tengo dos nina de 4 y 5." ("Also Fanny, I have two little girls ages 4 and 5.") Dianne responds by stating "okay esta bien." ("Okay that’s fine.").

What they're saying:

"This Department of Justice is investigating and prosecuting human smuggling more aggressively than ever before, and Joint Task Force Alpha is the tip of the spear," said U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "We will not rest until those who profit from the suffering of vulnerable people — including many unaccompanied children — face severe, comprehensive justice."

"These defendants allegedly risked the lives of children by using drug-laced candy to keep them quiet while being smuggled into the United States," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. "Targeting children in this way is especially dangerous and cruel. The Criminal Division is dedicated to safeguarding vulnerable populations and dismantling the for-profit smuggling networks that exploit them."

"When these cartels and the Alien Smuggling Organizations with which they partner see children, they see dollar signs," said U.S. Attorney Justin Simmons for the Western District of Texas. "This case shows that cartels and alien smuggling organizations care nothing for the wellbeing of the people they move into the United States. They only care about enriching themselves. In the Western District, we will muster all our resources to remove from society those who would profit off of the hopeless and helpless."

"Every child placed in a smugglers hands is a life placed in danger," said Special Agent in Charge Jason T. Stevens of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso. "These predators see desperation as an opportunity. To these criminals, vulnerable children as nothing more than currency-a means to turn human lives into profit. The smuggling of children is one of the most callous and reprehensible crimes HSI investigates, and we won’t stop pursuing those who profit by endangering young lives."