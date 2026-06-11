FBI labels Texas extremist group as national security threat, seeks info on suspect with Plano ties

The Brief The FBI and DOJ have added the 764 extremist group to their list of national security threats, and is seeking the public's help in capturing members of the group. 764 was started in Stephenville, Texas and now has ties to North Texas. The FBI says the group targets and exploits minors on social media and online gaming apps. One suspected member of the group, Austin Yatco, is a former Plano resident. He's on the FBI Most Wanted list, and the FBI is offering $25,000 for information that leads to his arrest.



The FBI and the Department of Justice have labeled a Texas-based extremist group as a national security threat.

Extremist group with Texas ties

What we know:

The 764 extremist group was started in Stephenville, Texas in 2021 by a 15-year-old. It's named after the zip code of the city it's based in.

That teen founder, now an adult, is serving an 80-year prison sentence for child pornography.

"They work together to target and exploit minor victims online on online gaming apps and social media platforms," Robbie Manson, the Dallas FBI office's Assistant Special Agent in Charge, tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.

"They have a wide array of motivations, including desire for chaos, hatred, financial gain, sexual gratification."

The FBI and the Department of Justice have labeled the group as a national security threat. The FBI has asked law enforcement to post its open letter about the group to raise awareness of the threat it presents.

Manson says the 764 group differs from other online extremist networks because its motivations extend beyond sexual gratification involving child pornography.

He says the group inflicts psychological torment on their victims to try and force them to partake in other crimes.

Former Plano resident with 764 ties

Local perspective:

Though it started in Stephenville, Manson says the 764 network has spread worldwide, and specifically into North Texas.

The FBI is offering $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Austin Yatco, who they say has longstanding ties to Plano.

Austin Yatco wanted poster

An outstanding federal arrest warrant was issued in January after Yatco was charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography and conspiracy to receive and distribute child pornography.

"Yatco is wanted for his role in creating child sex abuse material and distributing that to other members of violent online networks like 764," Manson said. "We believe he is living in the Philippines, and we are actively working to bring him to justice."

Robbie Manson

What you can do:

Manson warns parents to pay attention to what their children are doing online, and if any behavior changes take place, to call 911 or 1-800-CALL-FBI.