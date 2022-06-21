Suspected drunken driver charged for deadly Hurst crash

article

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Hurst arrested the driver of a pickup truck after a fatal crash.

It happened Monday afternoon along Loop 820, near Northeast Mall.

Hurst police said a motorcycle with two riders was stopped on the highway because of traffic. It was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

One person on the motorcycle died at the scene. The other person was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the driver of the truck, 72-year-old Richard Wittie. He's now charged with intoxication manslaughter and assault.

The victims' names have not yet been released.