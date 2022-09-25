Suspected drunk driver leads police in chase, in facing charges

Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who led officers on a high speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas. Speeds reached up to 100 miles-per-hour.

According to police, they tried to pull over the driver along Loop 820 and Rosedale St. The driver refused to stop.

The driver continued along I-20 and I-30. Shortly after, the vehicle started having mechanical issues…

The chase ended on the city's south side near Dolphin Rd.

The driver was taken in to custody and will be facing multiple charges The passenger of the vehicle was released.

No one was hurt, but the investigation is ongoing.

