Suspected drunk driver crashes into Richardson police squad car

Some frightening moments for Richardson police after a suspected drunk driver rear-ended a squad car on a freeway Wednesday morning.

It happened while police were investigating a crash on North Central Expressway.

Luckily, no officer was inside that squad car when it was hit.

The driver who struck the squad car was arrested for DWI.

"There is no excuse for driving while intoxicated," Richardson PD said. "Call a friend, family member, ride service. Do the right thing."