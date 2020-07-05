Suspected drunk driver crashes into Arlington PD vehicle

article

A DWI suspect struck an Arlington Police Department patrol car overnight Saturday.

Police said the officer had turned the vehicle’s emergency lights on while in the northbound lanes in the 2300 block of South SH 360.

The officer was outside of her car while waiting for a wrecker to move a disabled car.

The driver, identified 22-year-old Rebecca Castillo, was arrested for DWI.

No injuries were reported from the crash.