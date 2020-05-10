Suspected drunk driver arrested after leading police on high speed chase into Arlington

article

Police said a suspected drunk driver led officers on a high speed chase that ended in Arlington early Sunday morning.

It started at about 2 a.m., when North Richland Hills police tried to pull over an SUV.

The driver refused to stop, and at one point, police said speeds reached 85 miles per hour.

Arlington police helped stop the driver along Highway 360 and East Division Street.

The driver was arrested, and faces several charges. He has not yet been identified.