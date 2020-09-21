Suspected car burglar shot and killed in Dallas

article

A man who was killed overnight may have been shot while burglarizing a van.

Dallas police said the wounded man’s wife took him to a convenience store around 3:30 a.m. and asked for help.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital but he did not survive.

Police said they got calls about a car burglary and about gunfire at the Bahama Glen Apartments on Bahama Drive in West Oak Cliff around the same time.

They believe someone shot the man while he was breaking into a van outside an apartment complex.

Officers are now interviewing the owner of the van and the suspect’s wife to determine exactly what led up to the deadly shooting.

The case is still under investigation.