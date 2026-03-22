Suspect in U-Haul chase arrested after dragging officer and fleeing scene, police say

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The Brief A man was arrested Sunday after a multi-city police pursuit in a U-Haul truck that began when he allegedly dragged a Hurst officer with the vehicle. The suspect, identified as Justin Vance Carter, led police on an hour-long chase through several North Texas cities before being taken into custody at 12:41 p.m. Carter faces multiple new charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading arrest, and drug possession.



A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after an hour-long, multi-jurisdictional police pursuit in a U-Haul truck that left one officer injured, authorities said.

U-Haul chase through Tarrant County

What we know:

Officers responded to the 700 block of Highway 26 around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a U-Haul being driven erratically. Witnesses told police the driver had exited the vehicle and was yelling at people in the area.

Officers identified the driver as Justin Vance Carter, who had active warrants for his arrest. When officers tried to detain him, Carter allegedly drove off in the U-Haul, briefly dragging one Hurst officer. A second officer was able to pull their colleague away from the moving vehicle.

Police said Carter then circled back and drove the truck directly at another officer, who managed to jump behind a barrier to avoid being struck.

(Source: Chyanne Hueston)

Hurst police chased the vehicle at low speeds for about an hour through several neighboring cities. Officers from North Richland Hills, Haltom City, and Watauga assisted in the chase before Carter was taken into custody at 12:41 p.m.

What's next:

Carter faces multiple new charges, including two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading in a vehicle, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance. He also faces charges related to his preexisting warrants.

The Hurst Police Department reported that no officers sustained major injuries during the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.