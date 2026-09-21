Affidavit reveals victim bit suspect on chest to escape attempted kidnapping at Irving park

The Brief An arrest affidavit reveals new details about a Sept. 14 attempted kidnapping at Shady Grove Trail Park in Irving. A female victim fought off attacker Isaac Guevara, 29, by biting him after he grabbed her shirt and threatened to stab her. Guevara was arrested following public tips and has reportedly confessed to the crime while facing an attempted aggravated kidnapping charge.



Newly released police documents detail a struggle on a local park trail that led to the arrest of an Irving man on an attempted aggravated kidnapping charge.

Attempted kidnapping at Irving park

29-year-old Isaac Guevara

What we know:

According to an arrest affidavit, the attack happened at around 8:24 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2026, at the Shady Grove Trail Park located at 799 W. Vilbig St. A woman walking on the trail noticed a man, later identified as 29-year-old Isaac Guevara, pass her multiple times.

While the victim squatted down to tie her shoe near the northeast portion of the trail, Guevara grabbed her from behind and made unwanted sexual contact, investigators said. When she stood up and tried to walk away, Guevara demanded her hand and repeatedly told her to give it to him.

As the victim tried to leave, Guevara grabbed her shirt to prevent her from escaping and threatened her, stating, "If you move or scream, I'll stab you. Turn around."

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Police said the victim noticed Guevara reaching toward his pocket and believed he was pulling out a knife. To defend herself and stop him from drawing a weapon, she grabbed his hand and bit him on the left collarbone and upper chest area. Guevara released her and ran from the park.

Investigators released surveillance footage of the suspect, which led community members to submit tips identifying Guevara. He was arrested on Sept. 18 on an unrelated outstanding warrant and booked into the Irving Jail.

The victim subsequently identified Guevara in a double-blind photo lineup. Detectives interviewed Guevara after reading him his Miranda rights, and police said he confessed to the crime, including threatening the victim with a knife. He is currently charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping.

What they're saying:

Luis Valdez owns L&R Auto Service, whose security cameras caught Guevara fleeing from the park. He tells FOX 4's Lori Brown he's happy the cameras aided Irving Police in finding Guevara.

"That's one of the reasons. And to keep us safe, and I guess they came in handy, help the community. And I mean, I'm so happy. I'm happy that I was able to help, and that the cameras are there."

Residents who use Shady Grove Trail Park say they feel much safer at the park now that Guevara is in custody.

"I've been here all my life, and I can walk at night and feel safe here because I know that there's Irving Police here," Cynthia Ott, an Irving resident, said.