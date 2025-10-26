Suspect captured in Dallas woman’s killing after weeks on the run

The Brief Police have arrested Christopher Whitt, accused of fatally shooting his partner, 42-year-old Keisha Hilliard, inside her Dallas home. Investigators say Whitt’s young son witnessed the shooting and told relatives, leading police to the scene. Hilliard’s brother says the family feels relief at Whitt’s arrest but continues to grieve her loss.



For the first time since the man accused of killing Keisha Hilliard was arrested, FOX 4 is hearing from her brother. He says he’s grateful to know his sister’s alleged killer is behind bars but says nothing can replace the loss his family feels every day.

What we know:

Police arrested Christopher Whitt on Thursday, in connection with the death of his partner, 42-year-old Keisha Hilliard. Officers had been searching for him since October 12, when Hilliard was found shot and killed inside her home.

Keisha Hilliard

According to a police affidavit, Whitt’s sister called 911 requesting a welfare check after he told her he had hurt Hilliard. Investigators say he had dropped off the couple’s six-month-old baby and his three-year-old son at his parents’ home before disappearing.

When his sister arrived there, the three-year-old told her, "My daddy shot Keisha."

Hilliard was found dead in her home with a single gunshot wound to her forehead.

According to the police affidavit, Whitt’s son told forensic interviewers that he watched Whitt shoot and kill Hilliard. That he was so close to the gunfire that it hurt his ears.

Christopher Whitt

Whitt had been on the run until his arrest on Thursday. Hilliard’s brother, Malcolm, says he learned about the arrest from his niece and felt relief that the man accused of killing his sister was finally caught.

Related article

What they're saying:

"I’m happy that he’s finally off the streets because it’s already bad enough, but it’s a whole lot better now that we know that he’s off the street, and we finally can get some type of closure behind this situation," said Malcolm.

Malcolm says he’s thankful to everyone who helped share his sister’s story and bring awareness to her case. He found out about Whitt’s arrest after he got a text from Hilliard’s daughter.

"She told me that mama did it. And I told her what you mean, and that’s when I saw that he’d been caught," said Malcolm.

Malcolm Hilliard

What's next:

Christopher Whitt is now booked into the Dallas County jail.