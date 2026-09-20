Suspect arrested in Irving park attempted kidnapping after community tips
IRVING, Texas - An Irving man has been arrested and charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping following a public appeal for information, police said.
Accused attempted kidnapper arrested
What we know:
Isaac Guevara, 29, was taken into custody after the Irving Police Department received numerous tips from the community. He faces a charge of attempted aggravated kidnapping.
The arrest stems from an incident on Sept. 14 at Shady Grove Trail Park, where an attempted kidnapping was reported. Police previously released photos of the suspect as part of their "Who Done It Wednesday" crime awareness campaign, prompting community members to come forward with leads.
Authorities thanked the public for assistance in identifying and locating the suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with additional information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Edwards at kedwards@IrvingTX.gov or 972-721-2429. Anonymous tips can also be submitted 24 hours a day by calling 972-273-1010 or emailing IPDcrimetips@IrvingTX.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Irving Police Department.