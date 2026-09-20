Suspect arrested in Irving park attempted kidnapping after community tips

article

The Brief A 29-year-old Irving man has been arrested and charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping following an incident at Shady Grove Trail Park. Isaac Guevara was identified and taken into custody after community members submitted numerous tips in response to a police public appeal. Authorities continue to ask anyone with additional information about the case to contact Irving police detectives.



An Irving man has been arrested and charged with attempted aggravated kidnapping following a public appeal for information, police said.

Accused attempted kidnapper arrested

What we know:

Isaac Guevara, 29, was taken into custody after the Irving Police Department received numerous tips from the community. He faces a charge of attempted aggravated kidnapping.

The arrest stems from an incident on Sept. 14 at Shady Grove Trail Park, where an attempted kidnapping was reported. Police previously released photos of the suspect as part of their "Who Done It Wednesday" crime awareness campaign, prompting community members to come forward with leads.

Related article

Authorities thanked the public for assistance in identifying and locating the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Edwards at kedwards@IrvingTX.gov or 972-721-2429. Anonymous tips can also be submitted 24 hours a day by calling 972-273-1010 or emailing IPDcrimetips@IrvingTX.gov.